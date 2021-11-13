6 charged with stealing $15K worth of cologne from Ulta Beauty store

Bond was set Saturday for four people accused of stealing nearly $15,000 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in west suburban Oak Brook.

Peaches Johnson, 29, Kamal Hoskins, 25, Roy Crane, 21 and Darnell Profit, 19, all from Chicago, each face two felony counts of burglary and retail theft, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Two other juveniles have also been charged with felonies related to the incident.

Oak Brook police received information Friday night that a vehicle suspected of being involved in illegal activity in Norridge earlier that day was in front of the Ulta Beauty store located at 2155 West 22nd Street, prosecutors said.

When officers arrived, the vehicle had already fled the scene.

Prosecutors say five male subjects, wearing hoodies and ski masks, worked in unison to rob the store of 153 bottles of cologne. The suspects allegedly fled the scene with three garbage bags full of the merchandise, worth nearly $15,000, prosecutors said.

Their vehicle was later located driving southbound on Interstate 294 and the suspects were taken into custody by the Hinsdale Police Department, according to prosecutors.

"These criminal incidents that have been proliferating across the region must stop," Oak Brook Chief of Police James Kruger said in a statement.

Bond was set at $175,000 for Johnson and $100,000 for Hoskins, Crane and Profit, prosecutors said.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13. The two juveniles are expected to appear at a detention hearing Sunday morning.