6 Chicago cops hurt in Garfield Park crash

By Michele Fiore
Published 
Updated 9 hours ago
West Garfield Park
Sun-Times Media Wire

A Chicago police squad car and an unmarked police vehicle collided at S. Springfield Avenue and W. Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park around 7:30 p.m.

CHICAGO - Six Chicago police officers were hurt in a crash Saturday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

A marked squad car and an unmarked squad car collided about 7:19 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Six officers were taken to Stroger Hospital for “impact injuries,” police and fire officials said. Five had their conditions stabilized, and one was in serious condition.

Fire officials said the officers had non-life threatening injuries.