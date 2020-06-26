6 hurt after CTA bus crashes into NW Side business after being struck by hit-and-run driver

article

A CTA bus driver crashed into a Northwest Side business Friday morning after being struck by a tow driver that fled the scene in Belmont Cragin.

At least half of dozen people on the bus were injured in the crash that happened about 7:50 a.m. at Laramie and Fullerton avenues, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Transit Authority.

A No. 74 bus was eastbound on Fullerton at the intersection when a tow truck driver struck the driver’s side of the bus, according to police and CTA officials.

The bus driver swerved and struck a nearby building, officials said.

A photo of the scene shows a bus crashed into the corner of Galileo Optical, 5159 W. Fullerton Ave.

Six adults, including the bus driver, were taken to hospitals in good condition, police and fire officials said.

Advertisement

Three people were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, one person went to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and two people went to Community First Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.