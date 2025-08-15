6 hospitalized in Chicago crash involving car, CTA bus and pedestrian

The Brief A 23-year-old driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing when they shouldn't have been, then collided with a CTA bus. The crash happened around 8:19 p.m. Thursday in the 0-100 block of East 79th Street. Six people, including the pedestrian, the bus driver, and four bus passengers, were taken to area hospitals in good condition.



Six people were hospitalized after a crash Thursday night on the South Side involving a car, a pedestrian and a CTA bus, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 8:19 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 79th Street.

A 23-year-old man driving a white sedan eastbound struck a 71-year-old man who was crossing the street when not permitted.

The pedestrian was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

While trying to avoid the pedestrian, the sedan then hit a CTA bus traveling in the same direction, police said.

The bus driver, a 27-year-old woman, suffered trauma from the crash and was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Four bus passengers — a 61-year-old man and a 34-year-old man taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, and a 44-year-old man and a 30-year-old man taken to Jackson Park Hospital — were also all in good condition.

No citations were issued.