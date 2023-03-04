6 injured, 2 seriously in 3-car crash on Near West Side

Six people were hospitalized following a three-car crash on the Near West Side Friday night.

Police say a man driving a 2021 Dodge Charger was hearing northbound in the 600 block of South Ashland Avenue at about 8 p.m. when he swerved into the other lane to avoid another car.

The Charger hit a red Nissan which then hit a Ford Expedition. The Nissan was occupied by a rideshare driver and his passenger.

The driver of the Charger, a 44-year-old man, and the passenger in the Nissan, a 31-year-old man, were both taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Four other men in the Charger were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in the Ford Expedition was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.