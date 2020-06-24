6 injured, including 4 kids, in Ashburn crash
CHICAGO - Four children were among six people who were injured in a crash Wednesday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.
The crash happened about 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of South Lawndale and West Columbus avenues, according to Chicago fire officials.
Four minors and two adults were taken to local hospitals in good condition, fire officials said. A seventh person refused medical attention.
Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the crash.