6 injured, including 4 kids, in Ashburn crash

Ashburn
Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO - Four children were among six people who were injured in a crash Wednesday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened about 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of South Lawndale and West Columbus avenues, according to Chicago fire officials.

Four minors and two adults were taken to local hospitals in good condition, fire officials said. A seventh person refused medical attention.

Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the crash.