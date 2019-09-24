6 rescued from sinking boat in Lake Michigan

article

Six people were rescued Monday evening from a sinking boat miles from the shore in Lake Michigan, according to authorities.

The Chicago fire and police departments responded about 8:50 p.m. to a distress call about 2 miles east of Navy Pier, according to Chicago Fire Dept. Captain Frank Velez.

A police rescue boat pulled out four people, while a CFD boat pulled out two, Velez said. All six — who were wearing life vests — were brought back to Navy Pier for treatment, he said.

Chicago police said one of the boaters had an asthma attack after being rescued.

It was unclear what caused the boat to begin sinking, according to police, who said the craft was less than 20 feet long.

Velez said the initial distress call came from the people within the boat.