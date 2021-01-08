6 shot, 1 fatally Thursday in Chicago

One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

A man was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday night in East Garfield Park.

He was laying face down and unconscious in an alley about 11:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said. The man, about 30 years old, was shot in the lower back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

In non-fatal shootings, a 21-year-old man critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

He was in front of a home about 2:35 p.m. in the 6300 block of North Artesian Avenue when someone fired shots at him, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs and the abdomen.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Advertisement

A 19-year-old man was shot Thursday near the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line stop on the South Side, and a 15-year old boy was hurt in the subsequent crash.

The man was inside a vehicle about noon in the 9700 block of South State Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, police said. The vehicle he was in crashed in to a parked vehicle after the shooting.

Paramedics picked up the 19-year-old at 95th Street and State and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, according to police and fire officials.

The 15-year-old boy suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Thursday morning, a person was shot in the Dan Ryan expressway on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 and 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Omoayena Williams.

A person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, Williams said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Local lanes were shut down for the investigation on I-94 at 67th and the ramp from 71st Street, Williams said.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side.

He got into an argument about 8 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Karlov Avenue with a male who pulled out a gun and shot him in the hand, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 35-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 4:20 a.m., he was walking in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue, when someone in a passing white sedan fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the face and leg and brought to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park in fair condition.

Nine people were shot, three fatally Wednesday in Chicago.