6 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Six people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.

A man was fatally shot as he sat at a kitchen table in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the 41-year-old was sitting at a table in the kitchen of a home in the first block of East 121st Place, when shots were fired from outside through a window, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Julian Williams.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot in Uptown on the North Side.

The 46-year-old was sitting in a parked car about 9 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Earlier in the afternoon two men were wounded in a shooting in Homan Square on the West Side.

The men, 21 and 22, were parked in a vehicle about 2:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of South St. Louis Avenue, when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at them, police said.

The 21-year-old was struck in the arm and head, while the 22-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and a graze wound to the head, police said.

They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 46-year-old man was shot twice in his back after entering a vehicle in Pilsen on the Lower West Side.

Someone ran up to him about 6:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Cermak Road and fired shots, according to police.

The man drove to 30th and Halsted streets in Bridgeport, where paramedics found him and brought him to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting a 24-year-old man was wounded when he was shot inside an apartment in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

About 1:50 a.m., he was inside an apartment with several people in the 5900 block of West Grand Avenue, when shots were fired, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his abdomen and neck, and rushed in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center, police said.

Seven people were wounded in shootings Monday citywide.