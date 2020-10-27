7 shot Monday across Chicago

Seven people were shot Monday in Chicago.

The most recent shooting wounded a man in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was in a vehicle about 8:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Lexington Street when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 37-year-old was struck in the foot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

About ten minutes prior a man was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was on the sidewalk about 8:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Monitor Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said.

He was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Minutes before, a man was wounded in a separate shooting in Austin on the West Side.

About 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 block of West Monroe Street and found the 28-year-old on a porch with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A man was shot in Kenwood on the South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the 26-year-old was in the 1300 block of East 47th Street when someone shot him in the arm, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

About an hour prior, a man was shot in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was shot in the arm about 5:10 p.m in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue, police said.

He brought himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

A man was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

Officers responded to a shooting about 11:20 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Eberthart, according to preliminary information from police.

A man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his side, police said. His condition was not immediately released.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a man when he was shot at a gas station in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 37-year-old was shot in the arm about 6 a.m. while walking to his vehicle at a gas station in the 3200 block of West 26th Street, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Last weekend 27 people were shot and seven people were killed citywide.