6 shot Monday across Chicago

Six people were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting injured a man in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 33, got into an argument about 10:10 p.m. with a male inside a home in the 4800 block of West Quincy Street, Chicago police said.

The male shot the man in the back and torso, police said. An acquaintance drove the man to Loretto Hospital, from which he was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Less than an hour earlier, a woman was shot in a home in Austin.

The woman, 49, was inside of a home about 9:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Adams Street when four people approached the back door and pulled out firearms, police said.

The gunmen fired shots through the door, striking the woman in the arm, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 58-year-old man was critically wounded Monday evening in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

He was in an alley about 7:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The man was hit in the shoulder, neck and left side, police said. He got into a vehicle and pulled over about a block away, where officers found him.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two people were shot while sitting in separate vehicles on the Near West Side.

The 59-year-old was hit in the thigh, while the 24-year-old was struck in the foot and leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

The first reported shooting of the day left a man critically wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was arguing with someone who shot him in the lower backside and groin at 2:44 a.m. in the doorway of a home in the 7900 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said.

An acquaintance drove the man to Trinity Hospital and he was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Eighteen people were shot — three of them fatally — across Chicago in the first weekend of the new year.