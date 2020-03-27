6 shot Thursday across Chicago

article

Six men were injured, two of them critically, in shootings across Chicago on Thursday.

The latest shooting left a man hurt in Englewood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was walking about 8 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, according to Chicago police. His girlfriend drove him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Several hours before that, a man was critically wounded in a drive-by in Austin on the West Side.

Witnesses told investigators the 18-year-old was on the sidewalk about 5:40 p.m. in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when someone shot at him from a black sedan, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his side.

Two men were shot earlier Thursday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The men, 26 and 29, were arguing with another male about 12:20 p.m. when he shot them in the 4200 block of West Madison Street, according to police. The younger man was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The older man was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Early Thursday morning, a man was wounded in Winneconna Parkway on the South Side.

The man, 27, was walking about 1:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone in a gold-colored sedan fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Thursday’s first shooting happened about 20 minutes before that in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

A 40-year-old man was outside about 1:10 a.m. in the first block of East 117th Street when someone shot him in the arm, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Wednesday saw 12 people injured by gun violence across the city, marking Chicago’s most violent day since the stay-at-home order went into effect over the weekend in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.