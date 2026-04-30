Man dies in early morning house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

The Brief A man died in a house fire Thursday morning in Edgebrook. Firefighters pulled the victim from the home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A man died in a house fire Thursday morning on Chicago’s far Northwest Side, according to police.

What we know:

Chicago police and fire crews responded around 5:50 a.m. to a home in the 5800 block of North Louise Street in the city's Edgebrook neighborhood.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Deadly house fire in Edgebrook.

Firefighters entered the residence and pulled out an unidentified man who had burns to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the victim’s identity. It’s also unclear how the fire started.

What's next:

Police said the Chicago Fire Department is investigating.