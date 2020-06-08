6 wounded in Bronzeville drive-by shooting

Six men were injured in a drive-by Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 11:13 p.m. in the 3700 block of South State Street when someone fired shots from a vehicle, according to Chicago police.

A 29-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Three others — a 26-year-old man shot in the left foot, a 44-year-old man shot in the right leg and a 36-year-old man shot in the right arm — were taken to the same hospital in good condition, according to police.

A 48-year-old man was taken to Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right foot, police said. The sixth man, 27, was shot in the right leg and taken to Provident Hospital in good condition.

The victims were unable to provide a description of the shooter, police said. No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.