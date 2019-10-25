6 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

Six people were wounded, two of them critically, in gun violence across Chicago on Thursday.

The latest shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in Old Town on the Near North Side.

A 25-year-old woman heard gunshots and realized she’d been hit in the foot in the 400 block of West Evergreen Avenue, according to Chicago police. She told investigators she didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

A man was wounded more than five hours earlier on the Near West Side.

About 5:42 p.m., the 44-year-old was in the 1800 block of West Lake Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in the shoulder and thigh, police said. He was able to take himself to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About two hours before that, a 19-year-old woman was shot by someone inside a vehicle that nearly hit her in Chatham on the South Side.

She was walking in the street at 3:47 p.m. in the 700 block of East 82nd Street when an SUV driving the wrong way down the block almost struck her, police said. She then stepped onto the sidewalk. The SUV drove into an alley and someone inside fired shots at her, striking her in the back. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A teenage boy was wounded earlier Thursday afternoon in South Chicago.

The 17-year-old was shot in the elbow at 1:57 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital and stabilized.

Earlier that morning, a man was shot in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was in his vehicle about 4:10 a.m. when he heard shots and realized he’d been struck in the cheek in an alley in the 3600 block of West Fullerton Avenue, according to police. He drove himself two blocks to the 3400 block of West Fullerton, where officers found him. He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Thursday’s earliest shooting left an 18-year-old man injured in South Chicago.

He was walking at 12:28 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Houston Avenue when a man got out of a red vehicle and fired shots at him, police said. The man was shot in the ankle and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody for the shootings as detectives investigate.

Five people were injured in shootings across the city on Wednesday,