6 wounded in Elgin mass shooting
CHICAGO - Six people were wounded in a shooting during a gathering early Sunday morning in suburban Elgin.
Police responded to calls of a reported shooting in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue about 2 a.m. and found five people injured, according to Elgin police.
They were taken to area hospitals, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
Officers were later notified of a sixth person injured who self-transported to an area hospital, police said.
Their conditions and ages weren’t immediately known.
Officers are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call 847-289-2600 or to send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with any tip information.