6 wounded in Elgin mass shooting

Six people were wounded in a shooting during a gathering early Sunday morning in suburban Elgin.

Police responded to calls of a reported shooting in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue about 2 a.m. and found five people injured, according to Elgin police.

They were taken to area hospitals, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Officers were later notified of a sixth person injured who self-transported to an area hospital, police said.

Their conditions and ages weren’t immediately known.

Advertisement

Officers are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call 847-289-2600 or to send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with any tip information.