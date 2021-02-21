6-year-old boy among 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash: state police
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. - Four people were killed, including a 6-year-old boy, in a crash on Illinois Route 53 Saturday night in Rolling Meadows.
A 32-year-old man was driving a 2018 Jeep about 11:30 p.m. on Route 53 at Kirchoff Road when he struck the back of a Ford Fiesta which was stopped on the right shoulder, Illinois State Police said.
The impact caused both cars to veer across all lanes before coming to a stop on the left shoulder, state police said.
The driver of the Fiesta, a 45-year-old woman, and her three passengers, a 6-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 47-year-old woman, were pronounced dead, state police said.
The man driving the Jeep was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.
Illinois State Police continue to investigate.