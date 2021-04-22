6-year-old falls from second-story window in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday morning after falling out of a second-story window on Chicago’s West Side.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Walton in the Austin neighborhood. The child was playing in a living room near the second-story window when he accidentally fell out, Chicago police said. The boy landed in the area of the 900 block of N. Menard.

The child was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Chicago police say the parents of the boy were not home at the time of the incident.

Detectives continue to investigate, as nobody has been taken into custody.

