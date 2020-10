article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing Aurora man.

Jaime Lechuga, 60, was last seen at 1036 E New York St. in Aurora, driving a red pickup truck with carpet rolls in the back, Aurora police said.

He is 5-foot-7, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5539.