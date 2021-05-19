62 percent of eligible residents in DuPage County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

More than 45 percent of DuPage County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

Of the DuPage County residents currently eligible, 53 percent have been fully vaccinated and 62 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Health officials say 85 percent of DuPage County residents ages 65 years and older are fully vaccinated and 92 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

In the last week, more than 43,000 vaccine doses were administered into the arms of DuPage County residents for a total of 905,761 doses administered to date.

The DCHD Community Vaccination Clinic at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton offers COVID-19 vaccines to persons 12 years and older.

The DCHD vaccination clinic has provided more than 90,000 vaccinations, health officials said. Walk-in hours are available on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anyone under 18 years of age will have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information, click here.

Masking is no longer required in many settings in DuPage County for persons who are fully vaccinated.

However, DCHD says residents are reminded of the current substantial COVID-19 community transmission levels in DuPage County.

The highest case activity continues to be in unvaccinated adults 20 to 39-years-old and 40 to 59-years-old as well as youth 5 to 19-years-old.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Residents who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue practicing preventive measures, which include wearing a mask, physical distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands frequently and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, DCHD said.

DCHD continues to work towards achieving the goal of vaccinating 80 percent of eligible DuPage County residents by July 1.

DCHD is partnering with municipalities, businesses and community-based organizations to bring smaller COVID-19 vaccine clinics closer to individuals who have not yet been vaccinated.

To request an on-site mobile vaccination clinic, click here.

DuPage County residents, 12 years and older, who are homebound or who cannot safely leave their residence to visit a vaccination clinic, are eligible to be vaccinated through our homebound vaccination program and can register here or call (630) 682-7400 for assistance.

Advertisement

For general questions about COVID-19 and Illinois’ response and guidance, call 1-800-889-3931 or email DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.