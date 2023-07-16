62-year-old woman carjacked by armed teen in Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a 62-year-old woman at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in Back of the Yards.

Chicago police said the teenager approached the woman about 1:32 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 47th Street and took her vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers took the boy into custody a short time later in the 3000 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

The teen has been charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

No further information was immediately available from police.