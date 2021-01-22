62-year-old woman dies in crash on Dan Ryan

A 62-year-old woman was fatally wounded in a crash Thursday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Katherine Everett was driving north about 6:55 a.m. when she crashed her vehicle near Harrison Street, Illinois State Police said. She died at a local hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no one else was injured, police said.

An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled Everett’s death an accident, saying she died of blunt force injuries from the crash.

Illinois State Police are continuing their investigation.