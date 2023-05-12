63-year-old man arrested moments after robbing victim on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of robbing a victim Thursday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Richard Johnson, 63, faces one felony count of robbery.

On Thursday night, Johnson was identified by police as one of the offenders who forcefully took property from a 54-year-old man in the 6400 block of West Touhy Avenue.

Johnson was arrested moments later by police.

He was placed in custody and charged accordingly.