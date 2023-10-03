63-year-old woman struck by baseball bat at West Pullman gas station dies
CHICAGO - A 63-year-old woman has died after a man struck her with a baseball bat during an argument at a West Pullman gas station.
About 2 a.m. on Sept. 27, a man struck the woman multiple times with a baseball bat during an argument at a gas station in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died a day later.
An autopsy released Tuesday found she died of blunt-force injuries to the head. Her death was ruled a homicide.
There was no one in custody.