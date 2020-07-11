64 shot, 13 fatally, in Chicago this weekend

article

Sixty-four people were shot, 13 of them fatally, across Chicago over the weekend.

Fifteen-year-old Terrance Malden, who was gunned down about 4:50 p.m. Friday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side, was the weekend’s first victim. Five other teenagers were wounded in separate shootings between then and Monday morning.

The alarming numbers marked a dip from the gun violence that befell the city over the Fourth of July weekend, when 79 people were shot, 15 fatally. Eleven of those victims were minors, and two of the children died from their injuries.

In the same weekend last year, nine people were killed and 32 more were wounded.

Monday morning

The most recent fatal attack left a man dead early Monday in Park Manor on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was on the street about 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Rhodes Avenue when someone fired shots from a vehicle, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Less than an hour before that, a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 12:24 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue when he was gunned down, police said. The man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Sunday

Late Sunday night, a man was shot to death and two teenagers were wounded at a gas station in West Englewood on the South Side.

They were in a vehicle at a gas station at 11:28 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue when a silver SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, according to police. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was shot multiple times and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and a 17-year-old boy was hit in the right arm, police said. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Another attack earlier that night left a man dead and three people wounded in Englewood.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 9:47 p.m. found the 45-year-old man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of West 66th Place, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Soon after, three other people showed up at St. Bernard Hospital saying they had been shot at the same location, police said. Two men, 27 and 33, and a 20-year-old woman were all shot in their legs, and all were in good condition.

Early Sunday morning, a 26-year-old man was shot dead in the same neighborhood.

About 5:15 a.m., he was standing in the 2100 block of West 71st Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours before that, a man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were standing on the street at 12:44 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when they got into a fight with several other males, who fired gunshots, according to police. A 52-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, 23, and 33, were each shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Saturday

A 33-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured Saturday night in Avalon Park on the South Side.

She and two 28-year-old women were standing in the street with a group of people about 9:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when the shots were fired, police said. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 33-year-old who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead.

The other two, both 28, were in fair condition, police said. One was shot in the arm, and the other was struck in the buttocks.

A little over an hour earlier, a 33-year-old man was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

Frank Ellis was outside a home about 8:15 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Elizabeth Street when a vehicle pulled up in front of him, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Several people got out and opened fire, striking him in the back. Ellis, who lived in West Englewood, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Saturday morning, a man was killed and another was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 1:48 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway when someone fired shots, according to police. A 31-year-old man was struck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 35, was hit in the left hand and refused medical treatment.

Minutes before, a man was fatally shot in West Town.

The man, 41, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:32 a.m. in the 300 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was found with a fatal gunshot wound about half an hour earlier in Park Manor on the South Side.

Officers responding to ShotSpotter reports of gunfire at 1:04 a.m. found the 41-year-old man in an alley in the 7000 block of South King Drive, according to police. He was shot in the back and chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Friday

A man was shot to death Friday evening in McKinley Park on the South Side.

About 6:50 p.m., Sergio Cervantes was in the 3400 block of South Paulina Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, authorities said. Cervantes, who lived in McKinley Park, was struck in the face and back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nonfatal shootings

Three other teenagers were among those wounded over the weekend.

A man and a 15-year-old girl were shot late Sunday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 4200 block of West Monroe Street when they heard gunshots and realized they were hit, according to police. The girl was shot in the left knee, calf and shoulder while the man, 29, was hit in the calf. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 14-year-old boy was shot early Sunday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

He was standing in an alley about 2:55 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Francisco Avenue when someone fired shots, according to police. The boy was hit in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

On Friday evening, a 17-year-old boy was shot in West Garfield Park.

He was inside a vehicle about 7:33 p.m. in the first block of South Kostner Avenue when another vehicle pulled up, police said. Someone inside fired shots, striking the boy in the arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

At least 37 other people were injured by gun violence between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.