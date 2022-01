A 64-year-old woman was robbed by a group of men early Saturday in Ravenswood, according to police.

Police said just after midnight, in the 1700 block of west Sunnyside Avenue, the woman was parking her car when four men approached her.

The men took her phone, purse and money, before fleeing in her car, police said.

The woman was not injured during the robbery, and Area Three detectives are investigating.