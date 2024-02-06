65-year-old man robbed at gunpoint in River North

A 65-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in River North early Tuesday.

At about 2:50 a.m., Chicago police responded to the 700 block of North Wells Street for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 65-year-old man who said he was approached by four unidentified male offenders. Two of the offenders were armed with handguns and demanded his personal belongings.

The victim complied, and the offenders fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.