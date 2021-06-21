67-year-old man killed in road-rage shooting in Lawndale

A 67-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage shooting Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The shooter felt the man had cut him off in the 1600 block of South Kostner Avenue at 9:45 a.m., Chicago police said.

He argued with the man and took out a gun and fired two shots, striking the 67-year-old once in his chest, police said.

The man, who was the only person in the car, crashed and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The shooter had two young children, around ages 2 and 3, in his gray sedan and was last seen driving east on 16th Street, police said.

At 20 other homicides so far this year, the North Lawndale community area has the second-highest number of murders in Chicago, behind only Austin, which has 26 homicides, according to Sun-Times records.

North Lawndale has eight more murders than during the same period in 2020, and 12 more murders than the same timeframe in 2019.