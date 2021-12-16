68% of South Side Chicago school in quarantine due to COVID-19

A school in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood has 68 percent of its students and staff in quarantine.

Six staff members, including the principal, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a source tells FOX 32 there are 15 positive students, a few positive parents and 174 students have been put in quarantine due to close contacts with the infected in the building.

Several students from grades K through 8th are now working remote. Half of the 6th grade class is in quarantine, along with two Pre-K students because of siblings testing positive.

Administrators say they started seeing an uptick in cases earlier this month. Parents say the school should’ve gone fully remote and have been cleaned until everyone had negative test results.

"If it was a Lori Lightfoot's daughter's school, it would have been closed and deep cleaned," said parent Danelda Archer.

Sources say no kids reported for in-person learning on Thursday.