7 burglaries reported in Chicago Lawn

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of burglaries that occurred in September and October in Chicago Lawn.

In each incident, the offender forced entry into a business or garage and removed property from within, police said.

The incident times and locations are listed below:

6300 Block of South Kedzie on Sept. 26 at approximately 12 p.m..

5900 Block of South Kedzie on Sept. 28, at approximately 2:55 a.m.

6400 Block of South Kedzie on Sept. 29 at approximately 7:41 p.m.

2800 Block of West 59th Street on Sept. 30 at approximately 4:23 a.m.

3200 Block of West 63rd Street on Oct. 2 at approximately 6 a.m.

3400 Block of West 64th Place on Oct. 2 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

2500 Block of West 59th Street on Oct. 05 at approximately 1 a.m.

The offender is described as a white-Hispanic man, between the ages of 20 and 39. Police said he is 6' and 120 pounds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.