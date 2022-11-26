7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved.

Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black clothes and ski masks. One offender was wearing a blue hat.

The men would come up to victims in their cars and demand their property. In some of the robberies the men used a gun.

The incidents happened the morning of Nov. 25 at the following times and locations:

In the 800 block of North Campbell at 7:30 a.m.

In the 800 block of North Rockwell at 7:40 a.m.

In the 800 block of North Campbell at 7:45 a.m.

In the 6400 of North Hoyne at 8 a.m.

In the 6500 block of North Damen at 8:11 a.m.

In the 6000 block of North Campbell at 8:20 a.m.

In the 6200 block of North Claremont at 8:15 a.m.

Contact Chicago police with any information about these incidents.