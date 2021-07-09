Driver cited after 9 children hurt in Englewood crash

Several children were hurt after the SUV they were riding in crashed Friday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

A 32-year-old man was driving the SUV about 6:46 p.m. when he crashed into the driver side of a sedan at the intersection of 72nd Street and Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said. Both vehicles had a stop sign at the intersection.

There were nine children riding in the SUV: two 2-month-old girls, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, police said.

They were all taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation in good condition, police said.

The SUV was not equipped with children’s car seats, officials said.

A 4-month-old girl who was in the sedan did not go to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the SUV was issued citations for failure to reduce speed and not having child restraints, police said.