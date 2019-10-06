7 injured, including firefighter, in Schaumburg apartment fire

Seven people, including a firefighter, were injured Saturday in a blaze that left a 12-unit apartment building uninhabitable in west suburban Schaumburg.

Crews were called at 1:28 a.m. for reports of an apartment fire in the 100 block of Salado Court, the Schaumburg fire department said. Crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the first floor and two people trapped on the third floor.

The two trapped residents jumped from a window and were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with serious injuries, fire officials said. Another resident was treated and released from the same hospital for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was treated and released for heat exhaustion, and three other residents were treated on the scene, authorities said.

About a dozen residents were displaced by the fire and were provided shelter in the Remington Place Clubhouse, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.