7 more medical pot shops granted recreational licenses in Illinois, including 2 in Jefferson Park and South Chicago

Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Chicago have joined a growing group of Illinois pot shops granted licenses to sell recreational weed starting next year when the drug is legalized.

Columbia Care, 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Jefferson Park, and Mission Illinois, 8554 S. Commercial Ave., in South Chicago, each obtained a “same site” permit allowing them to sell adult-use recreational weed at their current locations starting Jan. 1, 2020, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced on Tuesday.

Licenses were also granted to EarthMed in suburban Addison, two HCI Alternatives locations in downstate Collinsville and Springfield, Herbal Remedies in Quincy and Nature’s Treatment in Milan, the department said in a release.

The state issued the first batch of recreational licenses in August to five medical shops, including one in River North. So far, 29 medical dispensaries have been granted “same site” licenses.

Existing medical marijuana dispensaries are also permitted under law to open a second site for recreational sales for each license they have.

Starting Jan. 1., 2020, Illinois residents 21 and over will be allowed to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate.