7 more workers at Juvenile Detention Center contract COVID-19

article

Seven more employees of Cook County’s Juvenile Temporary Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.

There are now six detainees and 17 employees at the facility that have contracted the coronavirus, according to the Circuit Court of Cook County’s Office of the Chief Judge spokesman Pat Milhizer.

Six of the employees tested positive after receiving on-site tests that began last week for all employees at the detention center, Milhizer said. No one showed symptoms when they were tested.

All six detainees who tested positive were not admitted to the facility’s general population by the time they tested positive, Milhizer said. So far, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the general population.

The Circuit Court of Cook County now has 32 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said. Other employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 worked at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and the Daley Center.