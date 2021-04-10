7 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday night in Chicago

One person has been killed and six others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

The weekend’s lone fatal shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead Friday night in Bridgeport on the South Side.

The teen and two others were sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West 37th Street when a black Dodge Durango pulled up and two men exited and began shooting at them, Chicago police said.

Davion Ward, 17, was struck in the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head, and the other person, a man between 18 and 20 years old, was struck in the chest, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In nonfatal attacks, a teenage boy was shot Saturday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

The boy, 15, was shot in the lower leg about 5:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Kostner Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition.

Earlier Saturday morning, a man was shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 34-year-old was standing outside about 4 a.m. in the 100 block of East 119th Street when someone inside a red-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck five times and taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Also Saturday morning, a 48-year old man was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The man was standing outside about 12:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Avers Avenue when someone inside a passing white Jeep fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

In the weekend’s earliest reported shooting, a person was shot Friday night on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

The driver was shot about 9:30 p.m. near Cicero Avenue, and their injuries were not life-threatening, according to Illinois State Police.

Thirty-four people were shot, eight fatally, last weekend in Chicago.