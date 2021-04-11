2 women shot, 1 fatally, in Lawndale

A woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 9:05 p.m., they were standing in the 2300 block of South Kirkland Avenue, when they heard several shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR NEWS ON THE GO

One woman, 29, was struck in the back, each arm, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released her name.

The second woman, 28, was struck in the lower right leg, and taken to the same hospital where she was stabilized.

Area Four detectives are investigating.