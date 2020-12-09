8 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Eight people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago, including a 41-year-old man who was killed by two gunmen as he approached a car in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was standing on a sidewalk about 8:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Harrison Street, when a gray car pulled up, and he walked toward it, Chicago police said. That’s when two people inside the car shot him in the chest before driving away. The 41-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:15 p.m., he was standing outside a home in the 7300 block of South Stewart Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. James Wilcox was struck multiple times in the body, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said he died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In non-fatal shootings, a 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man were wounded in separate shootings in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 10:10 p.m., the boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue, when he heard shots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the left arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. At the same time a 31-year-old man was driving in the same block, when someone fired shots at him from the street. He was struck in the left leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The two shootings are not believed to be related.

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Austin on the West Side. The 31-year-old was on the sidewalk about 6:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded his property, police said. The man tried to flee and the suspect opened fire, striking him in the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A person was shot during an exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in Rogers Park on the North Side. Officers conducting a follow-up investigation on a domestic violence incident stopped a suspect’s vehicle about 4:56 p.m. in the 6900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, according to preliminary information from police. A male got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the male. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious-to-critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

A person was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side. The 29-year-old was walking towards a car about 4:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Kamerling Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side. About 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting and found the man inside a home in the 3300 block of West Thomas Street, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Eight people were shot, two fatally, Monday citywide.