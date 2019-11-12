7 shot Monday in Chicago

Seven people were wounded Monday in four separate shootings across Chicago.

Three men were shot in Brainerd on the South Side.

The shooting happened after a physical altercation broke out in front of a residence at 12:11 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Racine Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 24-year-old was shot in the head, a 23-year-old was shot in the back and an 18-year-old was shot in the left foot, police said. All three were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Officers recovered two weapons, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

Earlier Monday morning, two men were shot and seriously wounded as they drove through Gresham on the South Side.

The pair, 41 and 43 years old, were driving in a vehicle about 9:20 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a white four-door car fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 43-year-old was struck in the back, and the 41-year-old was hit in the abdomen, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

A man was was shot late Monday evening during an attempted robbery in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 42-year-old was walking about 9:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his personal property, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the hand after trying to grab the gun from the robber, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The suspect ran off, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was wounded in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was walking about 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East 63rd Street when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit, police said.

The man was struck in the hand, abdomen and thigh, police said. A witness took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Monday’s shootings follow a weekend in which 18 people were shot, two of them fatally.