Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing involving husband, wife in NW Indiana

The Brief A suspect was arrested after a husband and wife were stabbed early Sunday in a Merrillville, Indiana home. One victim died while the other was hospitalized in critical condition. Police say the attack appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.



A suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing involving a husband and wife early Sunday morning in Merrillville, Indiana.

What we know:

First responders were called around 2 a.m. to a residence in the 7400 block of Hendricks Street after a 911 caller said she and her husband were being stabbed, according to Merrilllville police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect exiting the home with his hands in the air before taking him into custody.

When police searched the home, they found one of the victims dead and rendered aid to the other before taking them to Franciscan Health in Crown Point, Indiana, where they were listed in stable but critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not specified whether the husband or wife died in the attack. No charges had been announced as of Monday morning.

Fox Chicago has reached out to the Lake County Coroner's Office for the identity of the person who was killed.

Police said they believe the stabbing was an "isolated incident" and there is no threat to the public.