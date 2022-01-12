7 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

Seven people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.

A man and woman were shot in North Park on the North Side.

About 3:05 p.m., the pair were walking in the 3400 block of West Foster Avenue, when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The woman, 18, was struck in the arm, and the man, 22, was struck in the back. The woman took herself to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where she is in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The man took himself to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he is also in good condition. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Advertisement

One person was killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago.