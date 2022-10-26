7-year-old boy inside Chicago home struck by stray bullet, in critical condition: police

A 7-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night when a bullet traveled through a window of his Northwest Side home and struck him.

Around 8:22 p.m., police say the child victim was in the washroom of his West Town home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a stray bullet came through the window and struck him.

The child sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.