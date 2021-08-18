7-year-old boy shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 7-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of North Honore at about 8:20 p.m.

Police said a 29-year-old female victim was sitting in a parked vehicle with her 7-year-old son in the rear seat.

The victim was approached by a female offender on the driver side door.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A verbal altercation occurred and the offender produced a firearm and shot at the vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital.

He is listed in stable condition.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.