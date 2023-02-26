7-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in NW Indiana crash, sheriff says

Four people were injured, one fatally in a single-car crash in LaPorte County, Indiana on Sunday morning.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after midnight on US 35 near Schultz Road. An off-duty deputy discovered the scene and called it in.

Investigators say a tan 2000 Chevrolet was traveling south on US 35 when it left the southbound lane, traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle continued and struck a second tree before coming to rest in a wooded area.

It is not clear why the vehicle left the roadway, but police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver was identified Dawn Coleman, 42, of Walkerton. She was initially transported to a nearby hospital and then later transported to a regional area hospital for treatment of her serious injuries.

The front seat passenger was identified as Alfred Jones, 45, of Chicago. Dawn and Alfred’s children, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were in the backseat.

Jones was transported by air to a regional area hospital for treatment of his critical injuries.

Both children were transported to a nearby hospital. The boy had minor injuries and was later released.

The girl's injuries were critical, and she died at the hospital.

No further information is being released.