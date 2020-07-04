7-year-old girl killed, man wounded in Austin shooting

A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot at a Fourth of July party with family Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

The girl was standing on the sidewalk just after 7 p.m. as she stood on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Latrobe, according to Chicago police, who said at least two shooters got out of a light-colored car and opened fire in her direction.

The girl was at her grandmother’s home celebrating the Fourth of July with family when the car pulled up, CPD Chief of Operations Fred Waller said at a news conference.

She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

A 32-year-old man was also struck by bullets and showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a graze to the leg, police said. He’s in fair condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.