7-year-old wounded after gun goes off at Chicago's Walt Disney Magnet School

A 7-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Tuesday morning at Walt Disney Magnet School in the Buena Park neighborhood.

The boy was at the school, located at 4140 N. Marine Dr., around 10 a.m. when he was grazed in the abdomen by gunfire, fire officials said.

He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition, officials said.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

Scanner audio captured dispatchers saying a second-grade student brought a gun to school in his backpack and the gun discharged.

"The student said his mother's boyfriend put the gun in the bag," the dispatcher said. "One student has some kind of scrape on his stomach but they don't know how or where it happened and they did not want an ambulance."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.