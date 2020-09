A 70-year-old man was beaten to death Thursday in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called about 11:35 a.m. to the 2500 block of West 13th Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Ray Perry, who lived in Gary, was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy found he died from blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Gary police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.

