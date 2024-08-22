72-year-old man suffers critical head injury after being struck by truck in Rogers Park: police

A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a truck in Rogers Park.

Around 7:15 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the 7300 block of North Clark Street for a report of a traffic crash.

When officers arrived, they learned that a 72-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk when someone driving a black pickup truck was heading eastbound and struck the man.

As a result, he suffered a head injury and was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and citations were issued, police said.

The crash is under investigation.