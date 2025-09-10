Expand / Collapse search

73 fake luxury watches intercepted at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

By Nic Flosi
Published  September 10, 2025 9:12am CDT
    • Customs officers at O’Hare Airport intercepted 73 counterfeit luxury watches in August.
    • The watches were labeled with brands like Rolex, Cartier and Gucci, among others.
    • If genuine, the shipment would have been worth an estimated $2.8 million.

CHICAGO - Customs officers at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport intercepted dozens of counterfeit luxury watches last month, officials said.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Chicago, 73 fake watches were seized during the month of August.

The items were labeled with well-known luxury brand names including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Phillipe, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger and Cartier.

Fake luxury watches intercepted in Chicago | CBP Chicago

Authorities said the shipment originated from China and, if genuine, would have been valued at nearly $2.8 million.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Chicago.

