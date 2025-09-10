73 fake luxury watches intercepted at Chicago's O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - Customs officers at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport intercepted dozens of counterfeit luxury watches last month, officials said.
What we know:
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Chicago, 73 fake watches were seized during the month of August.
The items were labeled with well-known luxury brand names including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Phillipe, Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger and Cartier.
Authorities said the shipment originated from China and, if genuine, would have been valued at nearly $2.8 million.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Chicago.