730 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in Chicago as state gets ‘A’ for social distancing

The head of Chicago's Department of Public Health says there have been 730 confirmed cases of coronavirus among Chicago residents.

Dr. Allison Arwady gave an update Wednesday on Facebook regarding the city’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

She added that there have been 5 deaths attributed to the virus.

Arwady expressed concerns about the number of people she has seen on the lakefront -- especially with the weather improving.

She also talked about how big data companies are tracking how well citizens are socially isolating themselves by monitoring how much their cell phones move, and then comparing it to the national average.

Illinois received an "A".